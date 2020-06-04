Manchester United locked in transfer tussle with Liverpool for EFL talent

Manchester United are reportedly rivalling Liverpool and Arsenal to the potential signing of Peterborough United youngster Ricky-Jade Jones according to Sky Sports News.

It had previously been revealed by Barry Fry that clubs from the Premier League had made enquiries to sign Jones, who has clearly caught the eye with some impressive performances this term.

He has made 16 appearances for Peterborough United’s first-team this season, and has fitted in well to the senior side, who are currently managed by Darren Ferguson.

Posh are currently sat sixth in the third tier standings, and will be hoping they can win a timely promotion into the Championship this season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, the youngster revealed that interest from other clubs gives him the motivation to perform to an even higher standard with Peterborough.

“As a 17-year old hearing that is really nice.

“I’m in a good position right now and I’m enjoying football so it doesn’t distract me. It just gives me more motivation to show everyone what I can do.”

Jones went on to admit that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is his footballing idol, so you would imagine that a move to Old Trafford would surely be a tempting proposition for the Posh youngster.

“Marcus Rashford because the way he broke into the team was similar to me and my upbringing. I watch Rashford a lot and learn from him.”

The Verdict:

It’s good to hear that he’s not fazed by speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Some young players have moved to a reputable club in the past, and simply not hit the heights originally expected of them, which is the worst possible scenario for both parties.

Jones has clearly got something about him if he’s attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal though, and it’ll be interesting to see which club wins the race to land his signature.

It’s good to see Peterborough already being willing to hand him game time in the senior team this season, as it’ll certainly aid his development.