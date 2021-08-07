Manchester United loanee starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Sheffield United

Birmingham City begin their Championship campaign with a trip to promotion favourites Sheffield United this evening.

It’s a tough start for Lee Bowyer’s side but Blues will be encouraged by the way they ended the previous season under the former player, who guided the team to safety after a remarkable run.

Despite that, Bowyer was keen to strengthen the squad this summer and plenty of new faces have arrived, with several expected to be in the XI at Bramall Lane.

As our graphic shows, we believe Bowyer will go with a 5-2-1-2 formation, even though he has mainly gone with a back four in pre-season.

It’s a formation that most of the players will be used too and it will crucially give the team a sold defensive structure that will make them hard to break down.

In goal, Neil Etheridge’s absence means Matija Sarkic will start, whilst the back three pick themselves due to Dion Sanderson not being available, with Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean and George Friend all experienced, tough defenders.

Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin are natural full-backs but they will be tasked with getting forward to ensure the team have width when they do attack.

In midfield, Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner are likely to be disciplined in the way they play, although the latter may have freedom to make runs into the box, although he will primarily be in the team to stop the Blades getting into their rhythm.

A lot will rest on the attacking trio if Blues are to get goals, with Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong given an attacking midfield role, which will allow him to pop up in different areas of the pitch. He will be the one to lead the counter attacks with his pace and dribbling ability, whilst he will also have to provide service to the front two.

Lukas Jutkiewicz’s qualities are well-known and he will lead the line, with Scott Hogan partnering him to ensure Bowyer’s men have a threat in the final third and with balls into the box.

Thoughts? What would your XI be? Let us know in the comments below.