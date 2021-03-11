Manchester United loan star takes to social media after Derby County’s key result against Barnsley

Derby County took another step towards securing their Championship status with a 0-0 draw against Barnsley.

As well as getting a result against the high-flying Tykes that the Rams are now seven points clear of the relegation zone with just 11 games remaining.

In terms of a contest it was hardly the most exciting but what we did see what a resolute defensive display from Wayne Rooney’s side.

The Manchester United legend was particularly impressed with 18-year-old United loanee Teden Mengi who has now started three of the last four games for the club.

Discussing his performance, Rooney said: “Teden was excellent. He’s obviously young, but he’s started three games for us now. The three games were tough, but it shows the trust I have in him in dealing with physical strikers.”

Mengi himself took to social media after the game to express his delight at the team’s performance.

Taking to social media, Mengi said: “Brilliant team effort tonight and good to get a clean sheet!

“We’ll take the point and move on to the next.”

The verdict

While of course supporters will have been hoping for a win there’s no doubt that this was a big point.

Derby were defensively sound throughout and there’s no doubt that Teden Mengi was a key part of that performance.

Wayne Rooney will be hoping that the Manchester United loanee can continue his positive displays between now and the end of the season.