Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton tracking 19-year-old EFL defender

Fleetwood Town defender James Hill is continuing to attract interest from the top flight with some huge clubs tracking him, according to the Daily Record.

The 19-year-old, who played 28 times in League One for the Cod Army last season, made his bow for the England under-20 squad this week and his performances at club level have seen Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton scout him this season.

It comes after a summer of speculation surrounding Hill’s name, with Football League World exclusively reporting at the start of August that a number of clubs were interested in signing the teenager.

Southampton, Leicester, Brentford, Millwall and Preston North End were all said to be in the running for the son of former Sheffield United and Bristol City left-back Matt Hill, and Saints were one of the clubs who bid for Hill in the transfer window along with Burnley and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, per the Daily Record.

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley revealed to the Daily Record that none of the summer offers were big enough to part company with Hill, but with just a year remaining on the player’s contract the situation could be a lot different in a few months time.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Fleetwood Town players ever score a goal at Highbury?

1 of 18 Jamie Proctor Yes No

“We’re quite relaxed about his situation,” Pilley admitted.

“It might be that he goes in January, but he’s going to go at the end of the season unless he signs a new contract.

“We know he’s destined for the very top. “He’s playing regularly in the first team and we believe this helps to getting his dream move.

“He’s out of contract this summer, but we’re relaxed about his position because we’re entitled to compensation which will no doubt be significant.

“We’re at a stage now where we’re literally having to decline scouting requests because we’ve virtually got the entire Premier League coming along to watch him.”

The Verdict

Hill is a talented defender but perhaps a Manchester United or Liverpool is a step too far at this stage of his career.

He’s done well to battle back from adversity having been dropped by Bolton and Blackpool earlier in his career, and Fleetwood have given him a real platform to succeed.

At this point in his career, Hill could probably go to some Championship clubs and start for them but you do fear if he goes to a big, big club he will just get lost in the shuffle in the development squads.

It looks like Hill will get a move one way or another if he continues his performances and it doesn’t look like he’s going to extend his contract right now, so when January comes around it’s all about Fleetwood getting the best bid for the starlet and if a massive club like a Liverpool come knocking it’s going to be impossible for Hill to turn down.