Manchester United linked with swoop for EFL star, player wants move

Josh King to Manchester United could well be a story that develops in the final weeks of the transfer window, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The striker remains at Bournemouth but has seen a number of his team-mates leave the club in recent weeks.

Indeed, Ryan Fraser left earlier on in the summer whilst, since relegation, we have seen the likes of Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson and Aaron Ramsdale all leave the club.

It’s been a bit of a hectic summer for the Cherries, then, and King could be the next to leave with Ornstein revealing that King would jump at the chance to move to United, whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also interested in a move for the forward.

Of course, King has been at the club before in his career but had to leave to really get things going, something he has since done with Bournemouth.

The Verdict

King is an excellent forward and one that belongs in the Premier League.

It seems quite likely that the Cherries are going to field bids for him in the final weeks of the window and it remains to be seen if Man Utd are one of the sides to make an offer.

If they do, though, it seems apparent that King would be interested.