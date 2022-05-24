Manchester United legend makes surprising transfer claim involving Norwich City player

Rio Ferdinand believes that former club Manchester United should be interested in Norwich City’s Max Aarons this summer.

The right-back has been highly-rated for the past few years, but for various reasons the 22-year-old hasn’t secured a big-money move away from Carrow Road yet despite the speculation.

Another relegation for the Canaries means a summer exit feels inevitable for the player though, and, speaking on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show, as quoted by the Mirror, Ferdinand urged United to consider a move as he explained the long-term benefits to the Red Devils.

“Someone like Max Aarons you could put him like a Chris Smalling-type signing where they come in and they have an impact. They may not be straight starters immediately but they go and they stay there for 10 years and have a really good career and they impact the club at different levels.”

Aarons didn’t enjoy the best individual campaign as Norwich dropped down to the Championship, as he played 34 times for the Yellows, who ended up finishing bottom of the pile in the top-flight.

The verdict

This would be a surprising move as whilst it’s an area of the pitch that United need to strengthen this summer, Aarons didn’t show this season that he would be an upgrade on the players currently at Old Trafford.

From Norwich’s perspective, you can’t imagine they will stand in the way of the full-back if a serious offer arrives, as it will allow Dean Smith to reinvest to improve the squad.

So, it will be interesting to see how this summer plays out for Aarons, who will surely want to test himself at the highest possible level if a move comes up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.