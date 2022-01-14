Manchester United legend comments on West Brom’s new signing

Former Manchester United star Nani has claimed Daryl Dike is a “special” signing for West Brom.

The United legend played alongside Dike with Orlando City for two years from 2019-2021.

The Portuguese has praised the Baggies’ new signing for his work ethic and his raw talent.

“Daryl is a special boy,” Nani said, via MLS Soccer.

“For me, very humble. Obviously when the kids start to play the game and start doing well on the field, start scoring goals, you start to feel like a star and you hear the fans calling for your name, it’s normal to … as we say in my country, the nose goes a little bit up.”

Nani also had high praise for his ability to learn from his coaches and that he is always striving to improve.

“He listens to all the players and the coaches, and the lasting result is what you see,” added Nani.

“He’s been humble, he’s been paying attention, he wants to help the team, he wants to learn, the most important thing is he wants to learn.”

Dike joined West Brom at the start of the window for a reported figure of £7 million.

Valerien Ismael’s side are pushing for a promotion place, with Dike’s signing a clear statement of intent. West Brom are currently in fourth place in the Championship. The side are six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Three games without a win has seen them fall behind their rivals. However, Dike’s signature could be the turning point for West Brom’s season.

The American scored nine goals while on loan for Barnsley last season, as they reached the play-offs. Dike is expected to make his debut for the club this weekend.

West Brom next face QPR, who are fifth, in a crucial clash in their promotion battle. The two sides meet on January 15.

The Verdict

Nani has played with many great players through his illustrious career, so he knows what a special talent looks like as well as anyone.

This is very promising praise, as it indicates that he will work hard to ensure he adapts quickly to his new environment.

We’ve already seen his performances with Barnsley last season, and that was again a testament to the things Nani was praising Dike for.