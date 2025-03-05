A fresh update regarding the future of Andre Onana at Manchester United is set to impact both Burnley and Leeds United, with both James Trafford and Illan Meslier recently linked with potential moves to Old Trafford.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk on Wednesday afternoon, which states that whilst the Cameroonian international shot-stopper isn't actively seeking a move away from the 20-time Premier League champions, recruitment staff on the Red side of Manchester are expressing an interest in the Clarets' young goalkeeper alongside Espanyol's Joan Garcia.

Such circumstances have also provided further clarification over a potential pursuit of Meslier, who has endured an extremely up-and-down season in net for Daniel Farke's side, despite the fact Leeds sit top of the Championship heading into the final two months of the season.

In midweek, Burnley were also able to close the gap on the top two to just two points, putting them just five points behind the Whites with 11 games to play after a 2-1 success over relegation-threatened Cardiff City, in which Trafford grabbed a slice of the headlines as a result of the side-narrative between himself and Clarets stakeholder, JJ Watt.

However, his performances have continued to catch the eye of onlookers, and in this case, given him an edge over a second tier rival.

Manchester United plot James Trafford move with potential Andre Onana predicament in mind

After joining from Manchester City for a reported fee which could rise as high as £19m, Trafford struggled during last season's dismal Premier League campaign for the East Lancashire side, but has recaptured his form in the second tier, making him a prime target for plenty of high-flying sides within the top division.

Newcastle United have been interested in the 22-year-old's signature for quite some time, with it recently being reported that Eddie Howe's side remain confident of completing a deal in the upcoming summer transfer window, despite the fact that a remarkable season which has seen Trafford keep 24 clean sheets and go 1,132 minutes without conceding until midweek, has seen Burnley up his valuation to a reported £30m.

Meanwhile, it has also recently been reported that the Red Devils have Trafford as an emerging 'top target' amid the possibility that both Onana and his understudy, Altay Bayindir, could leave the North West giants in Ruben Amorim's first pre-season in charge.

However, in Wednesday's latest update from TEAMtalk, it has been stated that United's desire to plot a move for either Trafford or Garcia doesn't coincide with the 28-year-old's difficult season between the sticks, as they hope to acquire a younger shot-stopper and eventually bed them into the 'number-one' spot.

And, despite the fact Newcastle are still said to lead the way in the race for the England Under-21 international's services, the Cumbrian would be 'open' to a move to Old Trafford if the aforementioned predicament were to play out, despite being an ex-Man City player.

Manchester United's stance on Illan Meslier move becomes clearer

Despite keeping 20 clean sheets himself this campaign, there is a completely different viewpoint when it comes to Meslier, with the Frenchman culpable for well-documented goals conceded against Sunderland, Hull City and Sheffield United.

It was reported at the beginning of the January transfer window that Leeds were open to moving the 25-year-old on amid links to Arsenal and United, with Chief Goalkeeping Scout, Tony Coton, believed to be an admirer of the Whites' first-choice keeper.

However, a potential move across the Pennines from one bitter rival to another never materialised, and it is understood that at this point, Amorim's side, who currently sit 14th in the Premier League and have a massive rebuilding task on their hands, are said to be switching their focus away from the former FC Lorient man, who was initially targeted as a short-term deputy if Altay was to have moved on in January.

Meslier is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, and despite the uncertainty which may surround his future, the keeper's short-term aim is to see Leeds end their two-year exile away from the top flight with 11 games of the season to go, despite links surfacing between United and Southampton keeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

Championship table (as it stands 5th March) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 35 50 76 2 Sheffield United 35 23 73 3 Burnley 35 34 71 4 Sunderland 35 20 65 5 Coventry City 35 -5 53

They take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Sunday afternoon, whilst Burnley also face relegation-threatened opposition as they welcome Luton Town to Turf Moor.