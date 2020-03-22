Manchester United hit major stumbling block in transfer pursuit of Birmingham City ace

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham faces a big decision over his future with Borussia Dortmund having offered him more money than Manchester United, according to the Mirror.

A number of clubs are thought to be monitoring Bellingham following his impressive breakthrough season at Birmingham, but United and Dortmund have recently emerged as frontrunners for the 16-year-old’s signature ahead of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Bellingham has made 35 senior appearances for the Blues after making his first-team debut back in August, and his three goals and four assists have caught the attention of United who are reportedly courting the teenager ahead of a summer transfer swoop.

However, it has now emerged that Dortmund have adopted an aggressive stance in their bid to secure Bellingham’s services, with the German giants having offered him a sizeable deal as they are already preparing to lose the services of Jadon Sancho this summer.

Bellingham has reportedly held talks with a number of clubs over a potential deal ahead of the decisive off-season, but the latest reports reveal he would earn a more lucrative deal with a move to the Bundesliga compared to a switch to the Old Trafford giants.

Can you score maximum points in this Birmingham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What was Birmingham's front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2018/19 season? 888Sport Paddy Power Betfair Bet365

The Verdict

Bellingham must almost feel spoilt for choice given the prestige of the clubs pursuing his services following an impressive campaign, but this latest development suggests he must now decide whether he wants to base his decision on money or other desires.

There can be no doubt that Dortmund would be an excellent place for Bellingham to develop given the success Sancho has had in Germany, while the Bundesliga’s side successful attempt to land Erling Braut Halaand reflects how they are so highly regarded.

However, it would most likely be a dream move for Bellingham to join United given they are one of the biggest clubs in England, but the midfielder does have time on his side as he still has a number of months to ponder over his options before committing to a club.