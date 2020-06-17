Manchester United given hope in Jude Bellingham pursuit amid emerging Dortmund update

Borussia Dortmund are struggling to wrap up a deal for Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk.

Bellingham’s future at St. Andrew’s is looking uncertain beyond this season, with plenty of high-profile clubs interested in signing the teenage sensation.

The 16-year-old, who has scored four goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this term, is wanted by Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund heading into the summer.

How old are these 14 current Birmingham City players?

1 of 14 How old is Lee Camp? 33 34 35 36

Dortmund looked to be leading the race to sign Bellingham, with reports recently claiming that the young midfielder has set his heart on a move to Germany.

Bild’s Christian Falk claims that there is an “agreement” between the player and the club, but Dortmund now have issues with the fee that they would have to pay for the midfielder.

Bellingham is still on a scholarship deal at Blues and is yet to pen a professional deal until he turns 17 years of age, but the club will demand a hefty compensation fee for the teenager.

Birmingham sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table, and will be hoping to end the season on a high under Pep Clotet before he departs St. Andrew’s in the summer.

The Verdict

This could be a massive boost for Man United in their pursuit of Bellingham.

If Dortmund can’t settle on a fee for the midfielder, then this could easily put them off and mean that a deal doesn’t get completed.

Man United would be just as good a move for Bellingham – he may be only 16, but they are a club who give youth a chance.