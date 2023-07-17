Manchester United’s young striker Charlie McNeill is set to leave the club for a loan move to League One, according to Richard Fay at Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League side is currently in the middle of working on key arrivals for Erik ten Hag, but another focus of the club’s is getting a few players out the door, whether that be on loans or permanent transfers.

It seems the 19-year-old is set to leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis this summer as he searches for regular first-team football.

Who is Charlie McNeill?

McNeill originally came through the academy at Manchester City, but in 2020 he decided to leave the club and join their arch-rivals, Man United.

The forward has now been with the Red Devils for three years, playing in the club’s under-18s and under-23s.

The 19-year-old played 35 times for the under-18s, scoring 34 times and providing 11 assists.

While in the under-23s, McNeill has played 34 games and scored nine goals, along with three assists. McNeill has only played seven times for United in the Papa John’s Trophy and has four goals to his name in that competition.

The young forward has represented Man United in the UEFA youth leagues as well as England at under-16 level.

What is Charlie McNeill’s situation at Manchester United?

McNeill has only appeared once for the United first team, and that came in the Europa League, and it was a six-minute cameo last season.

The young forward has appeared in Man United’s pre-season games but has yet to really breakthrough with regular opportunities.

That being the case, McNeill joined League Two side Newport County on loan in January of this year.

He played 20 times for the fourth-tier side, scoring two goals, one of which was an excellent free kick.

The Red Devils kicked off their pre-season schedule last week against Championship side Leeds United, and the 19-year-old wasn’t part of the squad.

Erik ten Hag named an academy XI in the second half and McNeill was a noticeable absentee, but according to Manchester Evening News, that is because the forward is set for a loan move away.

The report states that the Man United striker is pushing for a loan move to League One, but he could be persuaded to drop down further leagues if the right opportunity presents itself.

Wherever McNeill goes, his decision will be made on who can offer the most amount of game time. He rejected offers in January as they couldn’t guarantee regular football.

McNeill has proven in the Man United academy that he is a natural-born goalscorer, and while he didn’t score regularly for Newport County, he did get on the scoresheet.

It seems to make sense for the forward to go out on loan again this summer, as he isn’t going to feature regularly in the first-team picture at Old Trafford and is getting too good for under-23 football.

So a season in the EFL is ideal, and United, along with McNeill, will be keen to find the right destination that can offer the most minutes.

McNeill will definitely improve any team in League One, and he will no doubt have many admirers keen on adding his services to their teams.