Manchester United figure in contention for key role at League Two club

Salford City are considering Manchester United Under 23s coach Neil Wood as a candidate for their managerial role, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Following the sacking of Gary Bowyer earlier this week, after the club failed to claim a place in the League Two play-offs this season, Salford are now searching for a new manager.

Wood meanwhile, has been in charge of the Under 23s at United since 2019, having previously spent several years as a player at Old Trafford, without managing to break into the first-team.

Now however, it seems as though Wood could be set for a move elsewhere this summer, in order to get his first opportunity in senior management.

According to this latest update, Salford are looking at Wood as a potential candidate to take over from Bowyer, after the club missed out on the appointment of former Lincoln boss Michael Appleton.

Salford are of course co-owned by the players behind Manchester United’s famous Class of ’92, meaning there is a clear connection between the two clubs beyond the small geographical distance between them.

The Verdict

This would certainly be an intriguing appointment for Salford to make if they were to get it done.

On the one hand, Wood’s lack of experience at senior managerial does obviously mean there may be an element of risk associated with an appointment such as this.

However, bringing in Wood does give Salford another connection with Manchester United, which could help them with potential transfer business, especially given he should know how to get the best out of potential young loan signings.

As a result, with Wood having done a solid job with United at Under 23s level as well, this could be one that is indeed worth considering for those in charge at Salford.