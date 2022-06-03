Manchester United figure emerges as potential candidate for Barnsley managerial vacancy

Barnsley did not have a successful season in 2021-22, suffering relegation to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship table.

As a result, Swedish coach Poya Asbaghi, who was appointed in November to replace Markus Schopp, was dismissed from his duties as manager just before the end of the season.

Ever since, the Tykes have been looking for a new manager to take them ahead into the new season, and it’s fair to say that they are being thorough with their search.

However, according to The Yorkshire Post, the shortlist has now been whittled down to five or six candidates, with the decision looking to be made by 13th June.

Confirmed potential candidates are Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who is currently at Burton Albion for the second time.

The latest and possibly most surprising name on the list however is Eric Ramsey, who is Manchester United’s set-piece coach.

Although not at first-team level, Ramsey was Shrewsbury Town’s academy manager between January 2017 and November 2018, before then going on to become a first-team coach at Salop.

In 2019 he joined Chelsea as part of the under-23’s coaching staff before heading to Old Trafford.

Per the Yorkshire Post, Erik ten Hag is hoping to be able to retain the services of the 30-year-old in the Premier League for the coming season, so whether Ramsey could be easily tempted away is yet to be seen.

The Verdict

Eric Ramsey is not a name many would have expected to hear linked with the Barnsley job and it would certainly be an interesting appointment.

It’s clear to see he’s highly regarded as a coach but you have to question whether appointing him as manager would be a bit of a risky move for the Tykes as a newly relegated team who will no doubt be looking to return to the Championship as soon as possible.

There’s still a way to go in Barnsley’s managerial hunt with interviews set to be underway soon so whether or not he will emerge as a front runner following that is yet to be seen.

It’s certainly a left-field suggestion for the vacancy but it could be a great appointment if he has the ability that Barnsley need.