Highlights Manchester United reportedly interested in Southampton's Jason Wilcox as sporting director. No contact made yet.

Wilcox, highly regarded at Old Trafford, previously worked as academy director at Manchester City.

Newcastle's Dan Ashworth also targeted by United as their top choice for the sporting director role.

Manchester United are currently looking to get Southampton's director of football Jason Wilcox to become their sporting director, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Premier League side are yet to make contact with the Saints about the potential poaching, but Wilcox, who is said to be very well thought of at Old Trafford, is reportedly aware of the interest.

Wilcox was formerly the academy director at Manchester City, which is now home to one of the best academy setups in world football.

United are also targeting Newcastle's current sporting director, Dan Ashworth, as another option for this role. Ashworth is said to be their top target for the sporting director role at Old Trafford.

