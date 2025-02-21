Former Manchester United and Chelsea coach Eric Ramsay has ruled himself out of the running for the head coach vacancy at Swansea City.

This revelation came about during an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The 33-year-old is currently head coach at Minnesota United and has accumulated 54 points during his 36 games in charge of the American side.

Swansea were never believed to have made an approach to the former Chelsea man, but speculation arose due to his previous role managing the Swans' under-18s team.

His CV is highly impressive, with experience working alongside Kieran McKenna at Loughborough University, serving as academy manager at Shrewsbury Town, and holding first-team roles at both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Aged 33, he still has plenty of time to enter first-team management in the EFL, and leaving Minnesota ahead of their season opener on Saturday against LAFC would have been a significant blow to the Loons.

Eric Ramsay won't be Luke Williams' replacement

The Swansea hierarchy made the difficult decision to sack Luke Williams earlier this week as he ended his 13 months in charge with a record of 28 losses in 58 matches.

Luke Williams' Swansea City Record Matches W D L PTS PPG 58 19 11 28 68 1.17

This has prompted Andy Williams and Co. to look elsewhere, but it won't be Ramsay heading to South Wales.

Speaking about the interest, the Loons' head coach said: "I started my career there, I’m a Welsh guy, and now having taken my first steps as a head coach, I’m sure that every time that job comes up it will be one that I’d be linked with.

"It’s certainly nothing I’ve had on my radar, nor anything that I’ve spoken to anyone about.

"I’m sure it’s the sort of thing that we’ll see from time to time, but at the moment I’m very much focused on what I’m doing here, and I’m really excited for the season to start — so certainly not distracted in any way."

Swansea City eyeing Ryan Mason

Outside of Ramsay, the most concrete name we have seen linked to the Swansea vacancy is former player, Ryan Mason.

The 33-year-old turned to coaching after being forced to retire in 2018 and is currently Ange Postecoglou's assistant at Tottenham Hotspur.

A job at his former club would mark his first full-time managerial role, having only previously served as an interim at Spurs.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them give it to Alan Sheehan until the end of the season, to provide the board with more time to source a replacement.