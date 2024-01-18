Highlights Manchester United defender Rhys Bennett is in advanced talks with Stockport County for a loan move to gain first-team experience.

Stockport aims to solidify their place at the top of League Two by adding Bennett to their squad for the second half of the season.

Despite interest from other clubs, County is set to win the race for Bennett's signature, with United eager for him to gain valuable minutes in the first team.

One of Manchester United's young defenders is reportedly in advanced talks about a move to Stockport County following his first appearance on the bench for United in the FA Cup.

County are looking to bring in Rhys Bennett, according to Football Insider, as they aim for promotion to League One in their second season back in the EFL.

The Hatters currently sit above Wrexham in the table at first place and look likely to find themselves in the third tier next season if they can add to their squad in January and continue their form into the second half of the season.

League Two Table (As it stands January 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 27 29 54 2 Wrexham 26 18 52 3 Mansfield Town 26 24 50 4 Barrow 27 14 49 5 Crewe Alexandra 27 10 47 6 Notts County 27 8 43 7 MK Dons 25 9 42 8 Gillingham 26 -8 41

After last year's play-off final defeat to Carlisle United, they will be hoping that the addition of United's Bennett will help them avoid the play-offs and take home the League Two title come the end of the season.

Manchester United defender is in advanced talks with Stockport

A recent report has linked United defender Bennett with a loan move to Stockport this month, with the Red Devils keen for him to gain first-team experience away from the club this season.

Football Insider reported that Stockport are in advanced talks with the defender as they aim to solidify their place on top of League Two into the second half of the season.

Bennett will likely be signed as back-up to first-choice center-back duo Fraser Horsfall and Akil Wright, although there will no doubt be minutes to be had if he drops down the divisions in the January transfer window.

The report reveals that United are eager for Bennett to head to the fourth tier for the rest of the season, to gain some valuable minutes in the first team and that County are set to win the race despite interest from a host of EFL clubs.

Rhys Bennett is the latest United prospect to come through the academy

While he may be an unfamiliar name to most, Bennett has been a constant presence at United throughout the age groups.

The Manchester-born defender joined the Red Devils at the age of 10 and has worked his way up through the levels before being handed his first experience with the first team in the EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Burnley last season.

While he didn't play, Bennett has bags of experience at youth level with United, captaining the Red Devil's 2022 FA Youth Cup winning side to victory in the final against Nottingham Forest, where he scored the opening goal before Alejandro Garnacho sealed the 3-1 win with a double.

He signed professional terms with United in 2022, with a contract that will likely keep him at United for the next few years. Despite United's injury crisis in defence this year, the 2003-born defender has not been handed a chance to play for the team yet, so a move to Stockport could provide him the springboard he needs to start getting consistent game time in football at senior level for the time.

A move to Stockport could be a risk for the youngster, as the Hatters are currently sitting at the top of League Two. This may make it hard for Bennett to break into a team that has already performed well as a group in the first half of the season.

However, if he does manage to impress and find his way into the first team, it could be the making of the 20-year-old defender and be a huge boost to his young career.