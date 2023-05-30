Manchester United are interested in a potential summer transfer move for Leeds United’s Tyler Adams following their relegation to the Championship.

Will Tyler Adams leave Leeds?

The USA international only joined the Whites last summer, and he went on to make 24 appearances for the Yorkshire side this season, as they finished 19th in the Premier League.

Obviously, that was a huge disappointment for all connected to the club, but Adams was one of few to emerge with any credit from Elland Road.

The 24-year-old impressed with his ability to win the ball back, along with his energy in the middle of the park. And, his influence on the side is evident by the fact they picked up just eight points in the 14 games he missed in the campaign.

A hamstring issue meant Adams missed the run-in, but he is expected to be back fit for the start of next season, and a return to the top-flight could be on the cards for the former RB Leipzig man.

That’s after Italian media outlet Tutto Mercato claimed that Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the player, and that he could look to bring him to Old Trafford over the coming months. As well as that, the update states that he has other ‘illustrious suitors’.

Leeds are going to have to sell several first-team players as they cope with the financial reality of life back in the Championship, with many of the squad having already been linked with a move away following relegation on Sunday.

Adams was always going to attract interest

It’s no surprise that Adams is attracting interest because his influence on the Leeds side was clear to see when you look at how they struggled without him, particularly during the run-in. As well as adding quality to the midfield, he is also a leader, so he was missed.

With that in mind, most Leeds fans would have expected a battle to keep hold of Adams this summer, and if he does go, they will surely understand that he should be playing at a higher level than the Championship. Having said that, any goodwill towards the player could go out the window if he ends up joining Manchester United, as we know the rivalry between the clubs!

So, this is one to monitor in the coming weeks, but Leeds’ situation means that sales are inevitable, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Adams did go, with the club needing to ensure they get a significant sum for their key midfielder.