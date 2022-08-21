Manchester United considering transfer move for Norwich City player

Following their relegation to the Championship last season, it comes as no surprise that Norwich City would lose some players this summer.

However, as the end of the transfer window edges closer, it seems as though goalkeeper Tim Krul could be the next person being prized away from Carrow Road.

The goalkeeper has been with Norwich since 2018 and despite being their number one, The Sun have reported that Manchester United are interested in making a move for him.

United are looking for someone to provide David De Gea with some competition this season and following Dean Henderson’s loan move to Nottingham Forest, the person to do this will have to be externally sourced.

If Krul was to make this move back to the top flight, it would require him to sacrifice game time in order to play deputy. However, a move back to the Premier League could be tempting for the 34-year-old.

According to The Sun’s report Manchester United are also considering Yann Sommer but with him wanting a place in the Switzerland side at the World Cup later this year, he will need to keep up his regular game time hence why Krul may be a more realistic target for the top flight side.

With the transfer window remaining open until the end of the month, we may well see the Red Devils try and pursue Sommer first before making any official move for Krul.

Thankfully for the Canaries, the goalkeeper remains under contract until 2024 meaning they are in a more powerful position should Manchester United choose to make that move.

The Verdict:

You can see why Tim Krul would be an eye catching option for Manchester United as a deputy goalkeeper. He is someone with plenty of experience under his belt and has played at the top level on a number of occasions.

Not only that, but during his time with Brighton a number of years ago, he did take a place on the bench and play as a back-up goalkeeper so it’s not like it would be the first time in his career he’d take a step back.

That being said, you have to assume that at 34-years-old, Krul is reaching the end of his career so you have to question whether he is going to prioritise game time at this point in his career.

Furthermore, with the goalkeeper under contract at Carrow Road until 2024, you can imagine Norwich would drive a hard bargain if they were open to the possibility of an exit this summer.