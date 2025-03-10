Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of the next campaign.

According to GiveMeSport - The 21-year-old, a key figure at the Riverside under Michael Carrick, has attracted significant interest from Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace.

United’s pursuit of Hackney is dependent on their ability to secure other high-priority midfield targets.

Hayden Hackney joins Manchester United midfield targets

With the futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen uncertain, and the need for greater stability in midfield, the Red Devils view Hackney as a viable option should their primary targets - such as Atalanta’s Ederson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton - prove unattainable.

For Middlesbrough, Hackney represents both a vital on-field asset and a potential financial windfall.

The academy graduate has delivered consistently impressive performances since breaking into the first team, demonstrating exceptional composure, technical ability, and tactical intelligence.

Hayden Hackney’s career so far (source) Year Team Appearances Goals 2019-21 Middlesbrough 3 0 2021-22 Scunthorpe United (loan) 31 0 2022- present Middlesbrough 100 10

His contributions earned him a contract extension in June 2023, securing his services until 2027.

However, with Boro seemingly unlikely to secure promotion to the Premier League this season, they may be compelled to consider offers for their young star.

Hayden Hackney’s Middlesbrough career

Hackney’s rise through the Middlesbrough ranks has been noteworthy. A product of the club’s esteemed academy, he made his senior debut in 2021 before gaining invaluable experience on loan at Scunthorpe United.

He returned to Middlesbrough and established himself as an integral part of Carrick’s side. His outstanding performances in the Championship earned him a nomination for the league’s Young Player of the Season.

Under Carrick’s guidance, Hackney has flourished as a deep-lying playmaker, dictating the tempo of matches and exhibiting a level of maturity rarely seen in players of his age.

His ability to orchestrate play from midfield, combined with his defensive acumen, has drawn comparisons to some of the Premier League’s most accomplished midfielders.

Last season, he further cemented his status at Middlesbrough by captaining the side for the first time in an FA Cup fixture against Aston Villa and scoring a decisive goal in the EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Despite his strong ties to the North East, a move to the Premier League appears increasingly likely.

Crystal Palace are believed to be among the most serious contenders for his signature, viewing Hackney as a crucial component of their midfield rebuild. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have also historically shown interest in the 22 year old.

However, should Manchester United formalise their interest, the prestige and competitive appeal of Old Trafford could prove persuasive.

While Middlesbrough supporters will be reluctant to see one of their academy graduates depart, the financial implications of a transfer could be significant.

Any prospective deal for Hackney is expected to command a substantial fee, providing the club with resources to strengthen their squad in key areas.

With a pivotal summer transfer window on the horizon and Hackney’s future yet to be determined, his situation remains one of the most intriguing narratives to follow in the coming months.