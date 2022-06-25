Manchester United consider Middlesbrough figure for key off-field role

Middlesbrough’s head of football Kieran Scott is on Manchester United’s radar as they look to add to their recruitment department.

The 38-year-old only took up his position at the Riverside Stadium towards the end of 2021, having joined Boro after some outstanding work with Norwich City over the years.

Scott has been working closely this summer with Chris Wilder as they look to build a team capable of winning promotion next season but it appears he could be on the move.

That’s after Sky Sports confirmed that Scott is on the radar of United as they look to continue their off-field shake-up.

“Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott and Brentford head of recruitment Lee Dykes are two names under consideration for a permanent recruitment role working with John Murtough at Manchester United.”

The Red Devils have undergone major changes this summer, with Erik Ten Hag now in charge but there is a desire to change how the recruitment process works at Old Trafford following several high-profile poor deals over the years.

The verdict

This is a real worry for Middlesbrough as they worked hard to bring Scott to the club and he has a role that effectively puts him in control of what they do in terms of recruitment and how they want to move forward.

Of course, he could be replaced and Wilder will have his own ideas on who he wants to bring in but Scott is not a figure that you want to lose when the transfer window has just opened.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and whether he is tempted by the opportunity of joining United if they make him an offer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.