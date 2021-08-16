Manchester United comparison emerges as West Brom transfer verdict delivered

West Brom winger Adam Reach has drawn a favourable comparison from David Jones, who believes he has qualities that ‘reminded him of Ryan Giggs’.

The winger has been impressive in the Championship for several seasons now, having featured as a regular for Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

Now, he has been poached by promotion challengers West Brom and although he has yet to feature for the Baggies, he has already drawn some solid comparisons from Jones.

Jones has played with both Giggs and Reach and believes that the two share similar traits that make them quite similar to each other.

Speaking to The Athletic, he claimed: “When I trained with United as a young lad, I trained with Ryan Giggs and Adam reminded me of some of his qualities.

“They are both ball-carriers but they both have those little bits of vision. Giggs got a lot of credit for how great he was, but one thing that was under-rated with Giggs was his passing and his vision.

“Some were special. Reachy probably isn’t best-known for his passing but he used to show little bits of vision and he has a bit of vision that a lot of players don’t have.”

Reach has racked up over 300 appearances in the second tier over the course of 12 seasons in the league and the 28-year old continues to make an impression at this level. Despite suffering relegation with the Owls during the last campaign, he was given a lifeline by West Brom, who decided he was too good to drop down to the third tier and believe he could be an asset to their side. If he becomes even half as good as Giggs was at United for the Baggies, then they’ll certainly be extremely happy to have wrapped up his signing.

The Verdict

Reach may not reach the heights of Ryan Giggs – who has established himself as a Manchester United and Wales legend – but the versatile player is certainly a boost to West Brom’s squad. His ability to play in both defensive and forward roles and his constant sprints down the flank could be vital in helping Valerien Ismael’s side gain promotion back to the top flight.

Reach has proven he can cut it at this level and can certainly provide a steady number of goal contributions in the Championship. All the Baggies will need is that level of consistency again – and if he manages it, they could reap the rewards at the end of the season.

West Brom fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Baggies transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who is the most expensive West Brom signing out of these four players? Salomon Rondon Oliver Burke Brown Ideye Nacer Chadli