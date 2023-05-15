Following promotion to the Championship in 2021, Blackpool's stay in the second tier of English football has lasted just two seasons as they were relegated back to League One a number of weeks ago.

Both Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy lost their jobs at different parts of the campaign, and whilst improvements were shown under interim manager Stephen Dobbie, it was too little too late as their status as a third tier club for 2023-24 is official.

The search is well underway for McCarthy's permanent replacement however, with numerous individuals touted as being the next in-line for the job.

And according to the Blackpool Gazette, a familiar face has re-emerged in the running to be the club's next manager in the form of Eric Ramsay.

Who is Eric Ramsay?

Ramsay has never been involved in senior management before but he has come through the ranks as a young coach to be one of Erik ten Hag's trusted lieutenants at Old Trafford.

Despite being just 31 years of age, Ramsay has been involved with professional football clubs since his early 20's, having become Swansea City's under-18's manager in 2015 at the age of 23 after being a coach there for a couple of years.

Ramsay moved on to Shrewsbury Town to be their academy boss in January 2017 and was promoted to first-team coach in late 2018 and even briefly became interim co-manager at Salop.

The Welshman was then headhunted by Chelsea in 2019 to become an under-23's coach, and he spent two years there before becoming a first-team coach in July 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, where he has remained to this day having been kept on by Ten Hag.

Ramsay combines his job at Old Trafford with his position of assistant head coach of the Wales national team, one he only took up a couple of months ago, but his work is clearly admired elsewhere as Blackpool tried to bring him to Bloomfield Road following Michael Appleton's sacking in January.

He turned the Seasiders down however and opted to remain with the Red Devils, although it remains to be seen what will be done if a fresh approach is made.

Who else has been linked with the Blackpool job?

A whole host of individuals have been touted as McCarthy's replacement at Bloomfield Road, with many supporters wanting ex-player Stephen Dobbie to be given the chance after a positive spell as caretaker boss.

Ex-managers Neil Critchley and Ian Holloway have both been linked as well as former Seasiders midfielder Charlie Adam for his first ever managerial role, whilst a report suggesting that Gary Bowyer was heading back to the Fylde coast to be the new manager was denied last week.

Outside names such as Huddersfield Town coach Narcis Pelach, Barrow boss Pete Wild and another former player in the form of Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens have also been linked to the vacancy.