Manchester United are said to be closing in on the signing of Reading starlet Camron Mpofu, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils reportedly have to go through a thorough Premier League process before the deal for the 15-year-old is confirmed this summer.

Mpofu is yet to play a first-team match for the Berkshire side but already has a glowing reputation, having played for both England and Scotland at under-16 level.

The teenager will join up with the United under-16 team upon the completion of his deal, as he makes steps towards the first-team under the watchful eye of the staff at Carrington.

Reading FC star Camron Mpofu set to join Ipswich Town’s Silva Mexes in Manchester United move

Once Mpofu does complete his move to the north west, he will become the second teenage talent to make the move to the Red Devils this summer, following in the footsteps of Ipswich Town’s Silva Mexes.

Mexes - who is the son of former West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City man Robert Earnshaw - made the move to Old Trafford last month, and confirmed the move with a post on social media.

Related "I genuinely think" - Ally McCoist makes Wayne Rooney, Plymouth Argyle claim The pundit believes the Pilgrims offer the manager the chance to resurrect his career this season

Upon his signing, the teenager said: "Very proud moment for me and my family to announce my signing for Manchester United.

"Thank you for everyone who has helped me on my journey so far. The work starts now."

Australian protege James Overy has also switched to the Red Devils this summer, with the 16-year-old moving to England with his family after departing Perth Glory last year.

Camron Mpofu the latest move in Manchester United’s new transfer approach outlined by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The Red Devils continue to scour the Football League for the next cohort of top talent, with current rules stating that any overseas players cannot be signed until they are 18 years of age.

As well as the two confirmed signings and Mpofu’s likely arrival, United have had eyes on a number of other teenage stars, with Port Vale’s Baylee Dipepa also said to be catching the eye.

Manchester United academy graduate debuts 23/24 season Name Date of debut Opponent Age Ethan Wheatley 24 April 2024 Sheffield United 18 Omari Forson 8 January 2024 Wigan Athletic 18 Willy Kambwala 23 December 2023 West Ham United 19 Dan Gore 26 September 2023 Crystal Palace 19 Source: Manutd.com

The 17-year-old has impressed since making his debut for the Valiants last season, and performed admirably for England in the under-17 European Championships earlier this summer.

In total, the teenager played 26 times for Vale over the course of the campaign, and netted his first goal for the club in a 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town in March of this year, before adding two more strikes before the end of the season.

The new approach to nurturing the best young talent in the country is part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s [pictured above] plan since joining the Old Trafford setup earlier this year, with the INEOS chairman looking for shrewd investments early in players’ careers.

When outlining this blueprint, Ratcliffe said earlier this year: "It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out.

"More challenging is to find the next Mbappe, or next Bellingham, or next Roy Keane."

Blackburn Rovers’ young star Igor Tyjon has also been linked with a move to Erik Ten Hag’s side in recent times, as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ talent Wesley Okoduwa.