Manchester United are said to be close to agreeing a deal with Ipswich Town for promising 14-year-old star Silva Mexes.

The teenage talent is said to have a number of top sides following him, with reputable source The Secret Scout claiming a deal is close to being done between the Tractor Boys and the Red Devils.

With former United youth manager Kieran McKenna in charge at Portman Road, he will know exactly what sort of calibre the Premier League side will be after, and is sure to send him to Old Trafford with his best wishes.

The Secret Scout took to X to deliver the news, with the teenager close to making the move from East Anglia to the North West ahead of what promises to be a dazzling career.

The comment said: “Excl – Manchester United are close to securing 14-year-old Silva Mexes from Ipswich Town.

“The young forward has been watched by all top clubs in the country. #MUFC aim for him to join this summer.”

As well as McKenna, Mexes will have plenty of people to ask for advice ahead of making the move to the 13-time Premier League champions, with United academy graduates Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams currently on the books at Portman Road.

Tuanzebe came up through the ranks at Old Trafford to play 36 times for the Red Devils in all competitions, before moving to Ipswich last summer after loan spells at Aston Villa, Stoke City and Napoli.

Manchester United academy graduate league appearances 23/24 Name Appearances Marcus Rashford 27 Alejandro Garnacho 26 Scott McTominay 25 Kobbie Mainoo 14 Hannibal Mejbri 5 Willy Kambwala 4 Omari Forson 3 Daniel Gore 1 As of March 15th, 2024 Source: FBRef

Williams is still on the books at Old Trafford, and was enjoying a good spell in the Town side before injury struck in the final game of 2023, leaving him sidelined for the past ten weeks.

United have a proud and rich history of nurturing academy prospects, with October 2022 marking the 85th anniversary of consecutive match days with a homegrown player in the squad, something that will never be rivalled in English football.

Who is Silva Mexes, the Ipswich Town wonderkid wanted by Manchester United

Mexes is the son of EFL legend Robert Earnshaw, and if the Welsh international has been giving his child shooting tips, United are likely to have one of the best goal-getters in the land on their hands in the future.

Earnshaw netted over 200 times in his stellar career, with his most prominent periods at Cardiff City for whom he got on the scoresheet 109 times over two spells, while West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest fans will also remember him fondly.

Mexes won’t be the only son of a former Premier League striker among the ranks if he does make the move to United, with former Red Devil and England international striker Wayne Rooney’s son Kai featuring for the under-14 side.

Rooney Jr. has already made a name for himself at the academy after getting himself among the goals just like his dad, with claims the young striker has already netted over 50 times for the youth side.

With plenty of homegrown talent to look up to like Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, Mexes and Rooney could well be on their way to being the next young stars to emerge at Old Trafford, as long as a deal gets sorted with the Tractor Boys this summer.