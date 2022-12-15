Manchester United came close to finalising summer deal for Watford key player after transfer links

Watford shot-stopper Daniel Bachmann has revealed he came close to securing a move to Manchester United in the summer, speaking in an interview with Heute.

With Dean Henderson sealing a loan move to Nottingham Forest, David de Gea was in need of a backup stopper to challenge him for the number one spot at Old Trafford – but he had to wait until the latter stages of the summer for that man to come in.

Norwich City’s Tim Krul had been linked with a move to United – and Bachmann was also reported to be the subject of interest with the Austrian spending a decent chunk of last season behind Ben Foster in the pecking order.

However, the former England international’s retirement gave Bachmann the opportunity to claim the first-choice spot for this season under Rob Edwards and successor Slaven Bilic.

The 28-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheets for the Hornets this season and that comes as no real surprise considering Foster’s departure, with the Austrian starting every league game for his current side this season.

According to the player, he nearly made the switch to Old Trafford during the previous window but is still happy to be in Hertfordshire.

He said (via Sport Witness): “It was very, very, very, very close. Really very, very close (a move).

“In the end, I’m glad things turned out the way they are. The new coach really wanted to keep me. I’m happy, I’m a top performer at Watford now.”

The Verdict:

United probably won’t be too devastated to have missed out on the Watford man considering they now have Martin Dubravka who did well in the Premier League for Newcastle United before his move.

Bachmann would have been a younger option and that’s one reason why he may have been targeted by United – but Slovakia international Dubravka has plenty of experience under his belt for club and country.

Privately, Bachmann may still be slightly gutted about not securing a move because the opportunity to train with many world-class players including Cristiano Ronaldo would have been exciting for him.

However, he probably wouldn’t have played much and at 28, you feel he still has plenty to offer to the game and this is why many people will be glad that he stayed at Vicarage Road.

A move to a top-tier giant could come up again in the future – but he needs to be in top form consistently if he wants to give himself the best chance of attracting that sort of interest once again.