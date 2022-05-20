Manchester United and James Garner claim made amid impressive Nottingham Forest stint

Teddy Sheringham believes James Garner will be itching to feature for Manchester United next season.

The midfielder has enjoyed a successful stint on loan with Nottingham Forest this year.

The 21-year-old has played 41 times in the Championship this season and has played a key role in the team since Steve Cooper’s arrival in September.

Garner has been on loan from Old Trafford, but will be hoping to make his breakthrough into the Premier League next season.

Before his attention can turn back to Manchester, the youngster will likely feature for the Reds in the play-off final against Huddersfield Town later this month.

The winner will earn a place in the top flight for next season, with Forest chasing their first promotion to the first division since 1999.

But the former Forest and Man United striker believes that Garner will be pushing hard to make it into the Red Devils’ team next season.

“I have not seen enough of him to comment on a wide-scale,” said Sheringham, via Nottinghamshire Live.

“I know he is one of the reasons why Nottingham Forest are doing so well.

“The manager has obviously been in top form at Forest and he is getting the best out of everyone who is playing at the moment, and James is playing an important part in midfield.

“He will come back to the club at the end of the season and will be itching to get into the first-team.

“That is what you want, players who are itching and are excited about getting into the first-team.”

Garner has four goals and eight assists in what has been an impressive campaign for the midfielder.

The team has been transformed since the arrival of Cooper, climbing from bottom of the table to earning a fourth place finish in the final league standings.

Promotion would be the ultimate reward for such a turnaround, with their meeting with the Terriers coming on May 29.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen what Erik ten Hag’s plans are for Garner in the Man United team for next season.

It is likely that any decision will be made in the weeks following the play-off final, with the Dutchman only having started his role as the club’s manager this week.

It is highly likely that Garner will be competing in the Premier League next season whatever decision is made.

The midfielder has performed excellently for Forest in the last 12 months and he could yet play a crucial role in helping the team gain promotion in Wembley later this month.