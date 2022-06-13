Manchester United and Crystal Palace lead race for Derby County starlet

Derby County will be eager to keep hold of as many first-team players as possible ahead of the upcoming League One season, following their relegation from the Championship last time out.

Several members of Wayne Rooney’s squad have attracted interest thus far, with young winger Malcolm Ebiowei emerging as one of them.

A report from The Daily Mail last month credited Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace as interested clubs in 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei.

Chipping in with a goal and two assists in 16 Championship appearances, the young winger adapted to the rigours of first-team football seamlessly under Wayne Rooney’s stewardship.

As per an update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are currently leading the race for the 18-year-old, with Monaco dealt a blow but the fact that there is an expectation he will remain in the Premier League.

The verdict

Possessing an exciting future ahead of him, Ebiowei’s confidence and maturity at such a young age have seriously impressed in the Championship, whilst his potential is up there with the very best in the division.

A winger who sees a lot of success when facing defenders one-on-one, his intelligence, dribbling ability and pace all stand out as noticeable attributes when driving forward in possession.

He has also displayed excellent levels of end-product during the early stages of his career, justifying the accumulating interest that there already is for him.

Perhaps Rooney’s links back to Manchester United could serve them well in the race to sign Ebiowei and it will be interesting to see what the immediate next step might be if they do manage to secure his services.