Manchester United and Chelsea join Tottenham in transfer chase for Blackburn Rovers player

Teenage Blackburn Rovers starlet Ash Phillips is the subject of transfer interest from both Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United, according to The Sun.

Despite being just 16 years old, Phillips has gained admirers for his performances at not only under-18’s level for Rovers but in their under-23’s side as well.

Standing at six feet and four inches tall, the centre-back is an England youth international and in eight matches for Rovers’ development squad – who play in the Premier League 2 competition against some of the best academy systems in the country – has scored two goals and even skippered them in a 6-0 success recently over Brighton.

It is those kinds of performances that have attracted the big hitters in England, however a fee would be required for the youngster due to the fact that he’s already agreed to sign a three-year professional deal with the club when he turns 17 on June 25, per LancsLive.

Tottenham Hotspur, who Rovers dealt with in January after securing a transfer for young winger Dilan Markanday, were also reported to be interested in doing a deal by The Telegraph earlier in the week.

The Verdict

Whilst not confirmed by the club, the fact that Phillips seems to have a three-year deal already agreed from June puts Rovers in a strong position with this one.

That means no team could make an approach for him anyway until then but when they are able to do so, it would have to be a very lucrative bid to tempt Rovers considering they were planning on turning down big eight-figure offers for first-teamers.

Phillips could be a star of the future for the Lancashire club and you won’t see many players at the age of 16 featuring regularly for under-23 sides.

There’s a chance if he keeps up his performances that he could be involved in the first-team next season – that may be a temptation to stay and reject advances from big clubs for Phillips himself but he is very much a work in progress.