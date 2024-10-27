Manchester United and Chelsea are eager to sign Sunderland's Chris Rigg ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the top flight duo have been closely monitoring the teenager's development, with scouts present at the Black Cats' matches against Leeds United, Hull City and Luton Town.

According to the website, sources also claim that Sunderland will demand a fee between £25m - £30m for the midfielder's services.

Given Rigg's emphatic start to the Championship season, it is no surprise that Man United and Chelsea have been credited with interest in the 17-year-old.

United have a long-standing interest in the teenager, while Enzo Maresca's men are now said to be keen. The pair sent scouts to watch the midfielder, who scored two goals in three games against Leeds, Hull and Luton.

The Premier League giants face a battle to sign Rigg, who has attracted interest across Europe. Sources at CaughtOffside have also stated that Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keeping an eye on him.

CaughtOffside sources have also indicated that the Wearsiders have placed a price tag of £25 - £30m on the teenager's head to deter potential suitors.

Sunderland are in a strong selling position, given Rigg signed his first professional contract with the club over the summer. However, their resolve could be tested soon, with the January transfer window looming.

Chris Rigg's performances warrant interest from Premier League giants

With 12 games of the Championship season played, Rigg has developed a level of consistency in English football's second tier.

His performances have given Regis Le Bris no choice but to start him in every game, and despite his tender age, he is showing that he can keep pace with the relentless nature of the Championship.

Against Luton, the central-midfielder showed his versatility when asked to play out wide and showed his goal-scoring nouse by opening the scoring at Kenilworth Road.

After playing in the club's most recent flurry of games, Rigg became the third-youngest player to reach 30 Championship appearances, behind only Jude Bellingham and Ryan Sessegnon, as per Sky Sports Football.

The teenager has shown no signs of slowing up and is thriving in his role under Le Bris. His technical ability is clearly a cut above the Championship and the teenager has shown he also has a deft finishing touch in front of goal.

With the Black Cats now five points clear at the top of the table, fans will be hoping that Rigg can lead the club back to the Premier League.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 12 Goals 3 Expected goals (xG) 2.93 Big chances created 1 Touches 35.3 Accurate passes per game 19.3 (83%)

Rigg has continued his unstoppable rise in English football and has been one of Sunderland's star players in the Championship this season.

It is unsurprising that Man United and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the teenager, but the Premier League duo will face stiff competition for his signature.

While the Wearsiders will be hoping that the midfielder can lead the club to promotion, they might have to brace themselves for January bids.