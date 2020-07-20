Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola reacts to Leeds United promotion

Pep Guardiola has moved to congratulate Leeds United on their promotion to the Premier League, with the Manchester City boss looking ahead to playing at Elland Road.

Leeds have enjoyed the perfect weekend, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side promoted on Friday, confirmed as Champions on Saturday and then winning 3-1 at Derby County on Sunday.

Planning already appears to be underway as a Premier League return looms, with Leeds going up against the likes of Man City in the same division for the first time since 2003/04.

And, on the back of that promotion there has been a message of congratulations from Guardiola.

As per Simon Stone, the City coach said: “Congratulations to Leeds United. Historic team. 16 years come back. Good to go play in that stadium.”

Meanwhile, as celebrations continue, Leeds move onto their next fixture against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.

That meeting with the Addicks will wrap up the 2019/20 campaign and will be the last Championship fixture Leeds will play after confirming their promotion.

Coincidently, the last Premier League fixture Leeds played at Elland Road was against Charlton.

As things stand, whilst Leeds have little to play for, Lee Bowyer is looking to keep Charlton in the division.

The Verdict

Guardiola has a lot of respect for Leeds as a club, which stems from his relationship with Marcelo Bielsa.

It’s going to be great watching the par go up against each other in the Premier League next season and it is surely a challenge that Guardiola will look forward to.

You imagine Bielsa will share the same excitement and as soon as Charlton is out of the way, focus can be on the return to the Premier League.

