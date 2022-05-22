Manchester City will sanction 19-year-old’s loan departure this summer with Huddersfield and Swansea in pursuit

Manchester City will allow James McAtee to depart the club on loan this summer, with Huddersfield Town and Swansea City showing immediate attention, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is expected that the 19-year-old, who has accumulated Premier League and Champions League football with the Premier League giants this season, will temporarily move on to aid his development.

The report states that the Swans are hopeful that their possession-based style of play could tempt Manchester City into trusting them with the teenager’s immediate development.

The Terriers are in the Championship play-off final next Sunday, with the result of that likely to play a part in whether they remain interested or not.

The exciting 19-year-old, who has predominantly operated as an attacking midfielder for the club’s U23s this season, chipped in with 18 goals and a further seven assists in 23 Premier League 2 matches.

The verdict

The young midfielder is a mightily exciting prospect coming through the Manchester City ranks, and it would appear that he would add serious value to the majority of clubs in the Championship.

As the report states, Swansea’s style of play could allow McAtee to flourish in a similar environment to the one that is instilled at City from the senior squad right down to youth level.

Whilst another year in U23 football will be an option the club will be considering, he will gain invaluable experience in the second tier, and should it prove to be a successful stint, then he would have every chance of going on to succeed the following campaign at the Etihad Stadium.