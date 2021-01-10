Manchester City v Birmingham City: Match preview

Manchester City host Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, and Football League World’s George Harbey will be there to bring you all the action live from the Etihad.

Both sides come into this year’s competition hoping to advance to the fourth round, with Blues looking to record a cup upset against City.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s cup clash…

Story so far

City come into this one on the back of booking their place in the Carabao Cup final, after defeating Manchester United by two goals to nil on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to win that competition, whilst also looking to win silverware in the FA Cup, too, as their league form starts to improve.

Birmingham, meanwhile, will be looking to take a break from their disappointing league form and try to cause a cup upset this afternoon.

Aitor Karanka’s side are winless in their last six league games, and have subsequently dropped to 18th in the Championship table, four points above the relegation zone.

A positive result at the Etihad would give them a huge amount of confidence and belief going forward.

Team news

Despite a hectic league schedule, Guardiola is still likely to name a relatively strong side to face Birmingham this weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden are all likely to be rested, but we could see the likes of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva reclaim their place in the side.

Ederson, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia and Tommy Doyle are still self-isolating, and will be unavailable for today’s match.

Birmingham aren’t likely to name a weakened side either, with Karanka expected to name a full strength team to face City.

Jon Leko, Ivan Sanchez and Lukas Jutkiewicz are likely to lead the line, with Alen Halilovic and Gary Gardner set to miss out. Marc Roberts could be welcomed back, though, after nursing an ankle injury of late.

Last time out

The last time these two sides met came in 2011, with City defeating Blues by two goals to nil in the fourth round of the League Cup.

First-half goals from Owen Hargreaves and Mario Balotelli secured a comfortable home win for Roberto Mancini’s men, with Birmingham playing in the Championship under Chris Hughton at that time.