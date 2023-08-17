Highlights Manchester City have turned down the chance to sign goalkeeper Illan Meslier from Leeds United despite being offered the opportunity.

City's decision is due to their lack of interest in signing a new second-choice goalkeeper, even though they have received several options.

The link came after Bayern Munich expressed an interest in City's current second choice goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega.

Manchester City have turned down the chance to sign Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

That's according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says that the Premier League champions had been offered the chance to sign the Frenchman in the past few hours.

Why did Manchester City turn down the chance to sign Meslier?

The possible need for City to bring in Meslier arose from something of a transfer merry-go-round in the goalkeeping department.

It was reported earlier this week that Bayern Munich were interested in City's current back-up goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, as cover for the injured Manuel Neuer.

Such a move would have left Pep Guardiola's side needing to find extra cover for Ederson before the window closed.

According to this latest update from Plettenberg however, a move to Bayern for Ortega is now close to falling through, due to the fact that City are not interested in signing a new second-choice goalkeeper.

That is despite the fact that last season's treble winners have apparently been offered several options for that role in recent hours, including Leeds 'keeper Meslier himself.

As a result, it seems there is now no chance of Meslier making the move from Elland Road to The Etihad in the next few weeks.

What is Meslier's current situation at Leeds?

Having joined Leeds at the start of the 2019/20 season, the Frenchman has for the most part been the club's first choice between the posts since their promotion to the Premier League in the summer of 2020.

In total, Meslier has made 129 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, although he did lose his place after some costly errors towards the end of last season, as Leeds suffered relegation back to the Championship.

However, the start of this campaign has once again seen the Frenchman regain his number one spot under new boss Daniel Farke, starting both of the club's Championship games this season, despite the summer signing of Karl Darlow from Newcastle United.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Meslier's contract with Leeds, securing his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2025/26 season. That of course, means the club would be in a strong position to negotiate any offers that might come in for him.

Previous Premier League interest

Manchester City are not the first big name Premier League side to be linked with Meslier since he moved to Leeds.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old in the past.

But with all three of those sides having signed goalkeepers already this summer, it may be that Meslier himself is no longer on their particular agenda.

Leeds have endured a tough start to life back in the Championship this season, picking up just one point from their opening two league games, drawing with Cardiff and losing to Birmingham.

They will be looking to improve on that when they host West Brom at Elland Road on Friday night.