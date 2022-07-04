Manchester City transfer stance emerges on Burnley target

Premier League champions Manchester City are willing to offload Arijanet Muric permanently this summer amid interest from Championship side Burnley, according to an update from the Mirror.

The Kosovo international spent last season out on loan at Adana Demirspor but despite impressing in Turkey, he doesn’t look set to be a big part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans for the 2022/23 campaign.

He was potentially been given hope of forcing his way into contention at the Etihad Stadium with Middlesbrough reportedly closing in on the loan signing of Ederson’s backup shot-stopper Zack Steffen – but Stefan Ortega’s arrival looks set to keep Muric on the fringes of the senior squad.

25 quiz questions about Burnley managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 How many permanent managers have Burnley had in the last decade? 1 2 5 6

And at this point, Scott Carson remains a first-team option, arguably making the 23-year-old surplus to requirements and Vincent Kompany is thought to be interested in raiding his club for the third time this summer.

Already recruiting CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis earlier this month, the former Belgium international has made full use of his links with the top-tier side and may move again to address a position that may need to be looked at in the coming weeks.

Nick Pope has already moved on to Newcastle United and Wayne Hennessey is also thought to be closing in on a switch to Nottingham Forest, leaving Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Norris as their only senior options in the goalkeeping department.

Muric would be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium permanently if a fee can be agreed between the two clubs, though the top-tier outfit are seemingly reluctant to let him leave on loan again.

The Verdict:

Ideally, the Clarets need to be getting permanent deals over the line as opposed to loan agreements because that will help them to build for the long term under Kompany.

With money potentially coming in for some of their other key players between now and the end of the window and the Lancashire club having parachute payments, they can afford to spend a bit and have already forked out fees on the likes of Twine and Egan-Riley after selling Pope.

If they only bring in Muric on loan, they will only have Peacock-Farrell and Norris available again next summer if both remain at Turf Moor until then, so getting a permanent deal sorted will allow them to have a long-term option in the goalkeeping area.

If they do bring him in permanently, it will also allow them to sell him on in the future, potentially for more than the amount they could recruit him for in the coming months with City unlikely to demand a huge fee for his services.

And for the player, it would surely make sense for him to settle down somewhere for the long term, with Kompany’s side potentially able to offer him plenty of first-team football.