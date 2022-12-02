Manchester City to secure transfer swoop for Sheffield United player ahead of Leeds & Liverpool

Sheffield United are set to lose highly-rated youngster Kylan Midwood to Manchester City.

The Premier League champions have been very aggressive with their youth recruitment over the years, as they look to secure the top players in the country to join their academy and progress through the ranks.

And, it appears that they are set to bring in Midwood, as reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed City had seen off competition from a host of top-flight clubs to land the Blades teenager.

“Manchester City have agreed to sign U15 Sheffield United top talent Kylan Midwood. They have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle to the signing. City want to develop and sign the best young British talent and offer pathway to first team football.”

Of course, this will be a big blow for the Yorkshire side, who have an excellent record at bringing through quality players in their recent history.

The most notable success stories from the Blades academy include Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire who are currently starring for England in Qatar as they aim to win the World Cup.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

This will be a real frustration for those at Bramall Lane because you want to see these youngster to eventually break into the team and to show what they can do.

As well as that, they won’t get the sort of fee they feel they should for someone who has the potential to be a top player in the years to come.

But, this is the way of modern football now and the chance to join City is a great opportunity for Midwood and you can understand why he is making the move.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.