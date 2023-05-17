Burnley would need to pay around £15m if they want to sign Manchester City keeper James Trafford this summer.

Who is James Trafford?

The 20-year-old keeper has come through the ranks at the Premier League champions, but he has understandably had to go out on loan to get game time, with the stopper spending the past 18 months with Bolton. He has particularly impressed this season with the Trotters, helping them to the play-offs, with promotion still a possibility.

And, his form has attracted attention, with reports stating that Burnley are monitoring the keeper, with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany in attendance as Trafford played for Bolton in their play-off semi-final against Barnsley on Saturday.

However, Football Insider has revealed that the Championship title winners will have to splash the cash if they want to sign the youngster, as they claim City want around £15m for Trafford.

The update states that Kompany is convinced the keeper can be a top player in the years to come, with Burnley ready to do a deal this summer, whether it’s on a permanent basis or just a loan.

Therefore, discussions are expected to take place, as Kompany looks to strengthen his squad ahead of their top-flight return.

Aro Muric, another former City player, is the current Burnley number one, although he didn’t always convince in their memorable promotion campaign.

Trafford could be a shrewd long-term investment

This may seem like a significant sum for a keeper, especially as the highest level Trafford has played is in League One. So, reservations about whether he can handle the step up is fair, but all connected to City, and Bolton, recognise that Trafford is a young player with the potential to make his mark in the Premier League in the years to come.

With that in mind, if Kompany is convinced of Trafford’s ability, then this could turn out to be a sensible addition, as the England youth international could be their number one for the years to come. Furthermore, if he does progress and fulfil his potential, then he could be sold for a profit down the line.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it seems clear that Burnley want a new keeper during what will be a busy summer transfer window for the club.