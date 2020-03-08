Manchester City star underlines admiration of Marcelo Bielsa after watching Leeds United

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte was in attendance as Leeds United comfortably beat Huddersfield Town yesterday afternoon.

The centre-back, who is missing today’s Manchester derby through injury, played under Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa when the Argentinian was manager of Athletic Bilbao.

Therefore, the two have a close bond, with Bielsa actually giving Laporte his full debut.

So, the 25-year-old took the chance to see his former mentor yesterday and Laporte shared a picture of him alongside Bielsa on Twitter, whilst he also gave the Leeds chief a signed shirt.

As well as that, he accompanied the image with ‘see you next season’, as the Yorkshire side close in on promotion to the Premier League.

The win yesterday, combined with Fulham’s dropped points, means Leeds are top of the Championship and seven points clear of third place.

He is not the first Manchester City player to make the journey to see the Whites this season, with Benjamin Mendy previously taking to Twitter after watching a game at Elland Road. The left-back had played under Bielsa for Marseille.

The verdict

This is great for Leeds fans to see and it shows just how well respected Bielsa is in the game when one of the world’s best centre-backs wants to pay him a visit.

It also reflects well on Laporte, who clearly values what the experienced manager did to help his career and game.

And, most will agree with the Frenchman when he says he will see Leeds next season as promotion feels inevitable with the way the team are playing right now.

