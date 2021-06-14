Manchester City set to secure agreement to sign ex-Derby County man

Manchester City are set to sign former Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Carson, 35, signed for City in a surprise loan deal at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, as third-choice keeper behind Brazilian Ederson and former Barcelona shot stopper Claudio Bravo.

With Bravo leaving the club and Zack Steffan being promoted to second-choice, Carson was brought in once again the following summer for another loan spell, with David Marshall and Kelle Roos taking up the two matchday squad spots at his parent club and giving the veteran keeper little chance of appearing regularly in the second tier.

In the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign though, Carson did start a Premier League game for Manchester City in their 4-3 victory away at Newcastle United, saving a penalty despite not being able to get to the rebound.

That could have been his last game for the Citizens – but Pep Guardiola has seemingly been impressed with the former England international and after the expiry of his contract at Pride Park – the Premier League champions are set to sign the 35-year-old on a free transfer.

The Verdict:

This is a smart signing by Pep Guardiola. Not only is the Manchester City manager set to finalise his senior goalkeeping department ahead of next season, but Carson will also continue to be a good influence in the dressing room.

As well as this, he will be a great help to academy goalkeepers at the club – and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the former Liverpool stopper move into a full-time coaching role in the next couple of years.

If Derby were in a better financial situation, they may have wanted to utilise Carson in a similar way. However, with Marshall and Roos as two capable goalkeepers to guide the club through the next Championship season, this likely deal is probably a good outcome for all parties.