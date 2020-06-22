Manchester City seeking fresh Derby County transfer agreement

Manchester City are looking to keep hold of Scott Carson ahead of next season, according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Carson made the surprise switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, penning a season-long loan move away from Derby County after falling out of favour at Pride Park.

City would have been looking to bring in experienced cover for Ederson when they signed Carson, with Aro Muric being sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Carson is since yet to make an appearance for City in any competition, with the 34-year-old being used as back-up to the Brazilian shot-stopper.

But according to Nixon, City are keen to extend Carson’s stay at the Etihad, with his future at Derby looking uncertain.

Carson’s contract at Pride Park expires at the end of 2020/21, as per the Derby Telegraph, so whether the club look to cash in this summer or risk losing him for free next summer remains to be seen.

Derby resumed their season in the best possible way at the weekend, defeating play-off rivals Millwall 3-2 away from home, thanks to a Louie Sibley hat-trick.

The Verdict

It would make sense for Derby to let go of Carson this summer.

The 34-year-old is approaching the latter stages of his career and is unlikely to get into the team ahead of Kelle Roos or Ben Hamer at Pride Park.

If they can get any sort of fee for him this summer, then that would be a good bit of business from the Rams.