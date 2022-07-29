Manchester City reach transfer decision as Huddersfield Town and EFL rivals await news

There’s positive news for Huddersfield and other interested Championship teams this campaign with the news that Man City are prepared to let James McAtee leave on loan, according to Football Insider.

The young player has been electric for City in their reserve team and it has led to a number of teams wanting to try and seal a transfer for the midfielder this summer.

Several different Championship teams want to try and seal a short-term move for the player but it is Huddersfield who have been most linked to a transfer from the EFL.

However, with the youngster impressing so much in the Man City reserve team, it seemed as though he may he kept on as an option by Pep Guardiola’s side for the new season. This fresh report from Football Insider though suggests that they are now prepared for the player to go out on loan during this window.

Now, with McAtee allowed to look for a loan elsewhere, there will be plenty of Championship clubs looking to try and bring him in it seems. The 19-year-old has yet to really feature in the first-team picture with City but has managed to make two league appearances for the club.

It’s with the reserves that he has shone though, making 23 appearances last season but producing 18 goals with seven assists.

Even for the reserves, it gives the player a superb average of 1.13 goals or assists per game – so he’s guaranteed one or the other every time the midfielder plays.

With Man City now ready to let him go and get a loan deal and some competitive football elsewhere, any interested team will be hoping that the player can produce similar with them – and that they can snap up a deal for the player this summer window.

The Verdict

For Man City’s reserve team, James McAtee has been one of, if not the best, player in the entire team for the last campaign.

Ahead of the new season, it looks like his performances could see him now go out on loan and try and play some more competitive football. With Huddersfield keen to try and sign him to a deal, he could end up in the Championship and if he did sign for the Terriers, then the club would have themselves a big talent.

If the player can perform to the same level as he has for the City reserves, he could even end up being one of the most impressive players in the Championship. He has the potential and has already showcased he has the talent to do just that.

Considering the player’s record though, there is likely to be a lot of interest in a loan transfer. It means that whilst Huddersfield will try and sign him, if other big teams come in for McAtee, he might end up joining another side this summer window.