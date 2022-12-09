Manchester City reach agreement to sign Sheffield United starlet

Sheffield United youngster Kylian Midwood is set to join Manchester City in the next few days, as per a report from Fabrizio Romano.

The Blades have got a fine tradition of bringing through young players but sometimes, as with plenty of clubs that are not right at the top of the tree, some youngsters leave before they get the chance to really show what they can do for their current club.

That looks set to be the case with Midwood, then, with City apparently winning the race to sign him ahead of some other top sides in this country.

This comes from Fabrizio Romano on Twitter:

Young talent update. Kylian Midwood will be unveiled as new Manchester City Academy player in the next days, medical has been completed. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC Midwood will sign the contract soon after beating three top English clubs. Confirmed ⤵️🤝🏻 https://t.co/n2i1p8QdXY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022

The Verdict

A big opportunity for Midwood.

The youngster will be heading to one of the best academies in world football in moving to City and he’ll be eager to learn from their coaches.

It’s a shame for the Blades to be losing him, but sometimes that’s what happens in football.