Manchester City man makes transfer admission after completing Championship loan move

Blackpool’s latest addition Lewis Fiorini is relishing the challenge of signing for the Seasiders, despite having interest in his services from elsewhere.

The midfielder claimed it was an obvious decision to make the switch to join Michael Appleton’s side, after joining on loan from Manchester City, in a deal that was announced on Saturday.

The 20-year old became the first signing of the new manager’s reign at Blackpool, with Appleton having replaced Neil Critchley this summer.

Fiorini is looking forward to getting started with the new season in a few weeks and believes Blackpool was the best possible destination he could’ve chosen from the several options he had available to him.

The player’s previous working relationship with the Tangerines’ boss played a role in the decision, with the pair having spent time together at Lincoln City.

“I’m buzzing to be here and finally get this deal done,” said Fiorini, via the club’s official website.

“We’ve been going back and forth for a few weeks to try and get the move completed, but now I’m here I can’t wait to get started.

“I had a few options at other clubs, but this has always been my first choice to come to Blackpool, especially since the gaffer came in over the summer.

“I’ve obviously worked under him last season at Lincoln, and he was great to work with, particularly on a personal level.

“Obviously, I’m still trying to make my way in the game and get as much experience as I can, and he gave me a good amount of game-time last season.

“He stuck by me and trusted me and that’s a big reason why I wanted to work with him again.

“Hopefully I can prove myself further here and have a good season for Blackpool.”

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Blackpool FC facts?

1 of 25 Tom Barkhuizen now plays for Derby County True False

Critchley departed the club to take on a role as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, replacing the now QPR manager Michael Beale.

That saw Appleton make the switch from Lincoln to Blackpool, with the 46-year old having previously managed at Bloomfield Road in 2012 to 2013 for a grand total of 11 league games.

Blackpool’s season gets underway on July 30 when they face Reading.

The Verdict

This is an exciting next step for Fiorini in his career as he takes the step up to the Championship.

Getting to work alongside Appleton again would have been a key factor in the decision to join the Tangerines.

The pair know each other well and the boss should be able to help his transition up the football pyramid.

Blackpool will need further reinforcements to improve their first team squad and to allow Appleton to put his mark on the side.