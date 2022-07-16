Manchester City man makes Bolton Wanderers transfer admission amid Championship interest

James Trafford has explained why he opted to return to Bolton Wanderers for the upcoming season.

The Manchester City goalkeeper received offers of a move to the Championship, but instead chose to remain with the League One side for another 12 months.

The 19-year old joined Ian Evatt’s side in January earlier this year on a loan deal with the Premier League club.

The shot-stopper played 22 times as the club earned a 9th place finish in the league table.

He will spend the full season with Wanderers, but has committed his long-term future to the English champions, recently signing a new contract to keep him at the Etihad until 2027.

But the promise of consistent game time in the third division was critical to his decision to return to Bolton for the upcoming season.

“There’s never been a No1 in Championship who’s been 19,” said Trafford, via News & Star.

“Managers are quite reluctant to guarantee you games.

“I didn’t want to go in and have to prove myself and have another Accrington situation where as soon as you have a few bad results you become a scapegoat, because you’re the youngest, a goalie, on loan…you’re really easy to drop.

“It was a no-brainer to come back to Bolton. I really like the manager and the staff.

“He believes in me, wants me to play on the ball quite high up, which is how I like to play and how I see myself playing. It’s a good fit for all parties.

“It’s gone really well at Bolton. We try and play footy, really similar to how the top teams play. It’s how I’ve been brought up.

“The coach, [Matt Gilks], has been really good for me. He’s what I needed – someone who’s just come out of the game, played in the Prem, for his country [Scotland], and his experience of the game helps me.”

Trafford will be looking to continue his development under Evatt this season, as Bolton look to bridge the gap to the play-off places this season.

Their season gets underway in the coming weeks, with Bolton’s opening round fixture coming against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on July 30.

The Verdict

Trafford performed well for Bolton last season, has shown a lot of promise and is a good fit for the team.

That makes this a very solid signing for the campaign ahead as Evatt looks to improve his first team squad.

Trusting Trafford at only 19 is certainly a risk, but if they’re good enough they’re old enough and the goalkeeper has shown he is worthy of a first choice berth in the team.

Building on last year’s successful loan stint will be the goal as Trafford looks to cement his position within City as a potential future first choice replacement for Ederson.