The upcoming summer transfer window won't necessarily be at the forefront of priorities concerning Leeds United at present.

However, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill circulating despite Daniel Farke's side having just eight games to go in their quest of an instant return to the Premier League.

Farke currently has an array of options in the centre of midfield, which includes the versatility of Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu, who have also slotted in seamlessly to varying roles in United's back four.

Former Manchester City man issues Kalvin Phillips claim

One man who was key to their Championship-winning exploits under Marcelo Bielsa has been linked with a return to Elland Road.

That's in reference to Kalvin Phillips, who is currently on loan at West Ham United from Manchester City, who acquired the England international's services in the summer of 2022 for an initial £42m fee.

However, the boyhood Leeds fan's time at last season's treble-winners hasn't gone to plan, regardless of the club's continued success under Pep Guardiola.

Regarding the aforementioned links, former City defender Nedum Onuoha believes that Phillips can still play at a higher level than where he views Leeds finishing if they were to be promoted in the coming weeks.

When asked on ESPN about whether the 28-year-old should return to West Yorkshire, he stated : “I am going to say no,”

“Overall, I am of the mentality to never really go back," Onuoha continued.

“Even though he might have a chance to play more at Man City next year, I just don’t think going Leeds would necessarily be the best thing for him.

Onuoha concluded: “He could have that home bond or that home connection, but I think he is a player who could play to a higher standard and a team than to one who would be fighting relegation next season.”

Contrasting reports offered on potential Leeds United, Kalvin Phillips reunion

Regardless of his current midfield options, Leeds would no doubt look to add further Premier League quality and nous to their squad if promotion is secured automatically or via the play-off route.

It was revealed on March 16th by GiveMeSport that a return to his hometown club wasn't "out of the question" for Phillips, who has endured a frustrating period since departing for the Etihad Stadium.

Plenty of suitors including Newcastle, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid were linked with the 31-time England international, before he opted to join West Ham, where he has so far made just three starts in 12 overall appearances.

Despite the aforementioned links to the man who is currently earning an estimated £150,000 per week - £80,000 more than Leeds' highest earners - Ben Jacobs has since stated that Leeds will not pursue a deal unless it is viable, which mainly hinges on their promotion hopes.

"From Leeds' perspective, they are not looking at a Phillips return at this stage. They won't know whether that is going to change until they know which division they are going to be playing in next season," he told GiveMeSport.

"Even if they wanted Phillips, he would obviously have to reduce his wage. I think that there will be plenty of interest in Phillips at the right price."

Kalvin Phillips return would make sense for all parties

A return to Leeds would prove beneficial to all parties involved, as Phillips will be desperate to recapture his form of three years ago, which earned him a regular berth in Gareth Southgate's plans.

Whilst there's definitely some substance to Onuoha's argument that the 28-year-old is still capable of playing at a higher level, there is already a pre-established connection between himself and the supporters, who already know his strengths and weaknesses inside out.

Despite the fact that Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev and Ampadu have all performed to a great standard this season, a reunion with Phillips would not only increase the feel-good factor, but further increase the ability of Farke's midfield as a whole.

The German's style of play would also be extremely familiar to Phillips, who was a lynchpin in Bielsa's relentless high-pressing system between 2018 and 2022.

However, the main challenge is significantly reducing his wages, which West Ham have reportedly been able to cover at present. If Leeds were promoted, and they could overcome this hurdle, then a deal would make perfect sense.