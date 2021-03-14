Manchester City man emerges as target for Brentford ahead of summer transfer window

Brentford are interested in making a potential summer move for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis with the Bees targeting a loan move for him, according to The Sun.

Harwood-Bellis is currently out on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, with the 19-year-old having arrived at Ewood Park during the winter window.

The defender has been an impressive performer for Rovers over the last month or so making 2.2 clearances and 1.1 interceptions per game in his nine league appearances (Sofascore).

The defender is thought to be keen to make an impact at Manchester City, but a loan move could be considered for next season as the best option for him to get experience playing week in week out in the Premier League, per The Sun.

That could potentially mean that the Bees would have to go on and earn promotion to the top-flight this term to secure his signature.

Thomas Frank’s side are thought to have been impressed with the 19-year-old’s performance so far in his loan spell with Blackburn and they are looking into making a loan move for him if they were to go up, per The Sun.

The 19-year-old could therefore have a difficult decision on his hands in the summer over whether he wants to fight for his place at City or get guaranteed game time.

The Verdict

Brentford are very good at identifying promising young talented players to bring in, so it is no surprise that Harwood-Bellis has emerged on their radar following his short spell at Ewood Park. The defender was in need of getting first-team experience and so far his move to Blackburn in the winter window has proved to be a successful one.

The Bees will be facing a vital summer transfer window if they go on and earn promotion to the Premier League, which is still far from certain given they are locked in a real battle with Watford and Swansea City for second place. Bringing in a player with hunger and desire to prove his worth in the top-flight such as Harwood-Bellis would be a potentially wise decision.

The defender will likely be wanting to show that he is ready for Premier League football, following his stint in the Championship and so it would be difficult to see the Bees signing him if they are still in the Championship. However, it does show the club are already preparing targets for if and when they are a Premier League outfit.