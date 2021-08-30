Manchester City make player decision as Sunderland, Derby & Nottingham Forest eye up transfer move

Manchester City do not intend to allow James McAtee to leave the club on loan before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The 18-year-old is the latest highly-rated talent to come through the ranks at the Premier League champions, although he is obviously some way away from the first-team right now.

Therefore, it had been thought McAtee could secure a temporary move away, with Brentford, Blackburn, Swansea, Nottingham Forest, Derby and Sunderland all thought to be keen on the teenager.

However, the Daily Mail have revealed that the midfielder, who has earnt comparisons to former City great David Silva because of his playing style, will remain in Manchester.

They state that boss Pep Guardiola believes training day in, day out with the elite squad he has is beneficial for the development of the younger players, with Phil Foden the most high-profile example of someone who has improved because of that approach.

The update reports that the Championship quartet, along with Brentford and Sunderland had hoped to convince Guardiola to change his stance ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

The verdict

This is a shame for the interested clubs as McAtee is a very talented player and it would’ve been a coup for any of those sides to bring him in.

But, you have to respect City’s stance and it’s ultimately down to them on how they want to develop the player and they clearly feel he will improve from working under Guardiola each day.

So, that’s how it is and those who wanted McAtee will have to look elsewhere if they’re to finalise a deadline day deal for a midfielder.

