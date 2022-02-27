Manchester City looking to beat Chelsea to West Brom transfer agreement

Manchester City are attempting to sign West Brom teenager Jamaldeen Jimoh ahead of Chelsea, a report from The Sun has claimed.

The 15-year-old midfielder is working his way up through the youth ranks at West Brom, and has been capped by England at Under 16s level, which is seemingly attracting attention from elsewhere.

Now however, it seems the Stamford Bridge club could have some rather significant competition for Jimoh’s signature.It was recently reported that Chelsea are keen to sign Jimoh, as they look to add more talent to their academy set-up.

According to this latest update, Manchester City are now also keen on signing the teenager, as they too look to add to their array of prospective young players coming through at The Etihad.

It is thought that those in charge at City are confident of winning the race to sign the midfielder, who is apparently almost certain to leave West Brom in the not too distant future.

The Verdict

This certainly feels like a big opportunity that will soon be coming Jimoh’s way.

With a move to one of the biggests clubs in the world now seemingly on the cards, he may be set to get the chance to compete for some major trophies in the coming years, at the very top of the game.

That will surely be an exciting prospect for the teenager, and the attention he is getting from these clubs means he ought to be brimming with confidence right now.

For West Brom though, the fact they now look set to lose another extremely talented youngster at the very start of their career, before they have really benefitted from his talents, will surely be frustrating.