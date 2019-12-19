Manchester City links at forefront of Charlton takeover delay

According to The Telegraph, the Abu Dhabi consortium that is set to take over Charlton have been questioned about their links to Manchester City’s owner, Sheikh Mansour.

East Street Investments is the name of the consortium, and is headed up by Tahnoon Nimer who is a majority shareholder. The Telegraph has stated that East Street Investments have now provided evidence of funds to the English Football League and proved that they are private to those of Mansour at Manchester City.

It is a big deal for Charlton, and supporters are anxious as they await confirmation of the sale of the football club. The Addicks have been run by Roland Dutchatelet who has failed to invest heavily into the club, and give certain key members of staff long-term contracts.

Charlton will now be hoping that the takeover goes through smoothly and they get on with bolstering the squad and looking towards the future over the coming months.

The Verdict

Charlton have needed this takeover, but there is every right for the EFL to go through proper tests after what has happened to clubs such as Bury.

It will be interesting to see what their future looks like, with the owners coming in said to be very wealthy and keen on improving the club. The Addicks supporters will be wondering whether Lee Bowyer will stay on, and if so whether he’ll backed sufficiently in the January transfer window.

Ahead of a busy Christmas period of fixtures, Charlton can’t let any off-field issues or speculation effect any of the players on the pitch as they look to stop a run of 10 games without a victory.