Manchester City are ‘favourites’ to sign AFC Wimbledon keeper Thorsten Brits ahead of Brentford.

Who is Thorsten Brits?

The 15-year-old is the latest highly-rated youngster to come through the ranks of the League Two side, with his performances seeing Brits play for the U18 side. As well as that, he has been called up for the England youth side at his age group, where he has once again impressed.

Such talent hasn’t gone unnoticed, as it was claimed earlier this year that the teenager was on the radar of Manchester United and Tottenham, as they looked to bring the stopper in, but no deal materialised.

However, it seems as though Brits could be on the move shortly, as reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Premier League champions are pushing to bring the keeper in, although there is interest from the Bees.

“Understand Man City and Brentford are in talks with AFC Wimbledon to sign the highly-rated young goalkeeper Thorsten ‘Spike’ Brits. U16 international, Brits is considered a huge talent — understand Manchester City are favourites to sign him.”

City are aggressive with their recruitment at academy level, with the side boasting some of the best development sides in the country, which is where Brits would join initially if he did sign for the club.

Yet, the prospect of joining the Bees will also appeal, as they are well-known for developing talent, and they did do a deal with Brentford previously, after signing Matthew Cox from their development.

Like Brits, Cox is a highly regarded young keeper, who has represented the Three Lions at youth level.

Big decision awaits Brits

The appeal of Manchester City is obvious. They are the best side in the country, but that all works its way down to the development sides, as they have excellent facilities and top class coaching, so you can understand why Brits may want to join.

Having said that, the keeper will also know that he’s a long way from the first-team, and it’s notoriously difficult to break in at some of the best clubs in the country. Therefore, he may favour joining Brentford, or even staying with Wimbledon, if he wants a route to regular football, even if that’s a few years away.

For Wimbledon, they’re in a position where they can’t really do much, due to the age of Brits. So, it would be frustrating if he went and they just got a compensation fee, but it does show they are developing some top talent.