Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca are among the names that Leicester are considering as they search for a new head coach.

Who will be the next Leicester manager?

The Foxes have just endured a miserable Premier League campaign, which saw them finish 18th in the table, ending nine consecutive years in the top-flight.

Attention is now turning to the Championship, and the club announced the departures of seven first-team players on Monday night as they gear up for a busy summer.

However, the first priority is to name a new head coach, with Dean Smith’s short-term deal having now ended.

But, he could be offered the opportunity to stay longer, as the Telegraph revealed he is a name in the frame, with chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin said to be impressed with Smith after holding discussions with him following relegation.

The former Aston Villa man isn’t the only name on the shortlist though, as the update reveals that Maresca and McKenna are in their thinking, with the pair considered two bright young coaches.

McKenna has enhanced his reputation after leaving Manchester United to join Ipswich, and they have won promotion under his guidance, playing a stylish brand of football.

Meanwhile, Maresca is part of the backroom staff at Man City, so any talks with the Italian will have to wait until after Saturday’s Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Elsewhere, it’s stated that Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard are on Leicester’s radar.

Leicester need to get this appointment right

There’s obviously a lot of pressure on the Leicester hierarchy now, with fans rightly demanding improvement after their surprising relegation from the Premier League. Clearly, the aim will be to win promotion, so they need to ensure they make the right appointment, so they’re right to look through an extensive list of names.

There is a good mix here as well, with a few proven promotion winners at this level, whilst others are exciting young coaches who could lead a long-term project. Ultimately, it’s going to be down to the chairman and director of football to decide which route they want to go down.

Each fan will have their own preference, but you have to say that this is still a very attractive job, but whoever comes in will be expected to deliver success immediately.